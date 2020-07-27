NSCN(IM) cadres among 5 held in robbery case

Five people, including two NSCN (IM) cadres, were arrested in connection with the robbery of a courier service company office here five days ago, a senior police officer said on Monday. A gang of four armed men had robbed the office and fled with Rs 36 lakh in cash, mobile phones and laptops on July 22.

After arresting the five on Sunday, the police recovered Rs 16,61,700 and four mobile phones, Senior Superintendent of Police of Kohima, Kevithutho Sophie, said. Two of the five are NSCN(IM) cadres, he said.

A search is on to find out the remaining part of the money and other looted items. Two handguns, one magazine, four live rounds, extortion slips of the NSCN(IM) and some other items were seized from the possession of the arrested men, he said.

The vehicle used during the commission of the crime was also recovered. A local court remanded the arrested people to police custody.