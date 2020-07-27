Record spike of 258 on Mon takes Goa COVID-19 count past 5k

A record single-day spike of 258 cases on Monday took Goa's COVID-19 count to 5,119, while 133 people were discharged post recovery during the day, an official said. The state now has 1,673 active cases, as 3,410 people have been discharged and 36 have succumbed to the infection, he added.

The health department said 8,249 samples were tested on Monday, of which 258 were positive, 1,875 negative and reports of 6,116 are awaited. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 5119, new cases: 258, deaths: 36, discharged: 3410, active cases 1,673, samples tested till date: 1,24,746.