Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral tributes to Kalam at his memorial at Peikarumbu.

Because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, only a few people visited the memorial this year. The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist, who had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his demise this day five years ago.

He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science and came to be known as the people's president. The memorial of Kalam near here was dedicated to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.