Heroin worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Delhi, Ghanaian national held

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:41 IST
Heroin worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Delhi, Ghanaian national held
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A team of Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch busted a supply chain of heroin clandestinely active in an area of South Delhi and arrested a Ghanian national, the Delhi Police said. The Delhi police said, fine quality heroin worth more than Rs 15 lakh in the international market was seized by the Narcotics Cell, Crime branch. The drug supplier, a Ghanian National who had come on a tourist visa, was arrested and 100 grams of heroin seized.

According to the police, the drug supplier was active in the area of Devli, Khanpur and operated clandestinely for the past several months. The police said, with the arrest of 22-year-old Frances Emodi alias Baba, a resident of Devli, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch busted a supply chain of the contraband heroin active in the area of South Delhi and seized 100 gram of heroin from his possession.

In a statement, the police said, "While continuing the drive against drug traffickers/suppliers active in Delhi, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime had also been developing information about foreign nationals' involved in such illegal activities. The hard work of police team paid dividends and on 25.07.2020, Sub Inspector Ravi posted at Narcotics Cell got secret information that one Nigerian National namely Baba would be coming near Cambridge School, Devli, Khanpur in the evening to supply Heroin to someone. The police team immediately swung into action. On July 15, the police team laid a trap near Cambridge School and apprehended one foreign national of African origin who had come there on a scooty and was waiting for someone.

He was questioned about his identity and purpose of his visit there. He revealed his name as Frances Emodi @ Baba and initially, he tried to mislead but eventually accepted that he had come there to check police presence as he had to supply heroin to a user but was not carrying heroin. Upon sustained enquiry, he revealed that he had kept the heroin in his rented room. The police team immediately took him to his rented house at Devli, Khanpur. During the search, 100 grams of heroin was recovered. In this regard, an FIR under section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered.

During the course of the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is married and had done courses in Computer Science. His father works as a manager at a petrol pump in Ghana. In December 2018, he came to India on a tourist Visa and stayed with his brother Sunny in Devli. His brother used to sell clothes and went back to Ghana in November 2019. Since then, he had been staying on a rent-sharing basis with other Ghanian Nationals. For earning some quick money, he started selling drugs to local users after procuring the same from an African guy residing at Chattarpur. (ANI)

