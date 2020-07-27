Left Menu
SDMC nod to levy professional tax, decision on electricity tax hike postponed

The opposition members then boycotted the proceedings mid-way before the decisions were approved by the House. The AAP has been protesting the decision ever since the SDMC standing committee approved it recently, and had asked the civic body to rollback the hike in taxes and not levy professional tax.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:59 IST
The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday approved levying of professional tax on salaried individuals and others, amid furore from opposition AAP which protested the move in the SDMC House. As per the decision, salaried individuals and professionals like doctors and lawyers will have to pay professional tax if their monthly income is above Rs 50,000, officials said.

However, the decision will await approval from the Delhi government, sources said. People earning less than Rs 50,000 won't have to pay any such tax, according to the slab approved by the SDMC House in its meeting chaired by Mayor Anamika.

According to the slab, for those earning in the range of Rs 50,001-75,000, the tax will be Rs 100 per month, for Rs 75,000-Rs 1,00,000 slab, it will be Rs 150 per month and for Rs 1,00,001 it will be Rs 200 per month, the official said. Self-employed people, earning up to Rs 6 lakh, will be exempted from this tax, the civic body said.

Earlier, the Standing Committee had approved levying of professional tax on such individuals having a monthly income of over Rs 20,000. The House also approved the hike in property transfer tax and postponed the decision on electricity tax hike, officials said.

Earlier, the House proceedings were rocked by protests from the opposition members, demanding rollback of the hike in taxes. AAP members trooped to the Well of the House carrying placards and chanting slogans.

SDMC officials said the decision has been taken to augment the source of income of the civic body, as revenues have been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opposition members then boycotted the proceedings mid-way before the decisions were approved by the House.

The AAP has been protesting the decision ever since the SDMC standing committee approved it recently, and had asked the civic body to rollback the hike in taxes and not levy professional tax. In another decision, SDMC on Monday decided that residential and commercial property holders  will have to pay property tax only for two financial years (i.e. 2019-20 and 2020-21), the civic body said.

The mayor said that this decision has been taken in order to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi, and the pending tax since 2004 will be "completely waived off". Under the amnesty scheme, the benefit of 100 per cent waiver of interest and 100 per cent penalty is provided to all properties. The last date of this amnesty scheme is July 30, the SDMC said.

Anamika said that earlier it was decided that owners of non-residential or commercial properties have to pay the property tax for the last three years and residential properties have to deposit two year property tax, but now there will be the same condition for both residential and non-residential properties. PTI KND SRY.

