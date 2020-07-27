Hindu outfit leader's PSO kills self in TN with service pistol
A special police Sub Inspector, posted as a Personal Security Officer for a Hindu outfit leader here, killed himself by using his service pistol on Monday, police said. The 47-year old SSI, Sekar from the Armed Reserve, shot himself usinghis pistol on the premises of the outfit's office at downtown T Nagar, a police official said.
"We found a suicide note and he seems to have been facing a lot of debts," he said, adding the body has been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for autopsy. A native of Vellore district, he previously did not show any signs of battling stress, the official told PTI to a question.
He was posted as a PSO for S Vedantham, a former senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and presently helming a state level right wing outfit..
