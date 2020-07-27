Left Menu
Delhi govt passes order allowing street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

"A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing. Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:24 IST
The Delhi government on Monday issued an order allowing street hawkers and vendors in the city to operate from 10 am to 8 pm for an initial period of one week. The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, however, said weekly bazaars were not allowed.

"...Rehri-Patriwallahs (street vendors) are allowed to work from 10 am to 8 pm, initially for a period of one week, in NCT of Delhi (except in containment zones), subject to all instructions guidelines issued by Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi, to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as face covering, social distancing, hygiene practice etc," the order stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said an order was being passed by the government to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work and businesses, as there was some confusion regarding it.

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups. "A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement. The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been for strict compliance of the order and take action against offenders for not wearing face covers, violating social distancing norms and spitting.

