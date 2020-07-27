Left Menu
Governor pays rich tributes to former President Kalam

"The country would have benefited immensely had he been made the president for the second time," the Governor said. The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist,who had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his demise this day five years ago.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday paid rich tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his fifth death anniversary and recalled his stellar contributions to the country. Kalam always emphasised on building a 'beautiful society, which is tolerant to the opinions, beliefs, culture and lifestyle of others, and creating such a society would be a real tribute to the great soul, an official release quoted her as having said.

The Governor participated as the chief guest in the "5th Year Remembrance Day-A Digital Tribute' programme, organised by the A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation (AKIF), Rameswaram, through video conference from the lawns of the Raj Bhavan here, it said. Though Kalam made his mark in various roles as President, missile man of India, space scientist, writer and innovator, he always wanted to be remembered as a teacher which shows the importance given by him to life-long learning, motivating and igniting minds, Soundararajan said.

Referring to the fact thatKalam could not become the President for the second consecutive term, she saidit was a great loss to the nation, especially to the youth. "The country would have benefited immensely had he been made the president for the second time," the Governor said.

The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist,who had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his demise this day five years ago. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science and came to be known as the people's president.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held Kalam in high esteem. The Prime Minister, she said, is on a mission to realise many objectives of Kalam like building Digital India, turning India into a knowledge-super power and creating a strong and self-reliant nation.

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

The Howrah-Mumbai CSMT special train, which was earlier rescheduled to leave Howrah on July 29, will short originate from Rourkela on July 30, a South Eastern Railway official said here on Monday. Service of the 02810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT spe...
