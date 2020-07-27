Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two months since Baghjan gas blowout, final preparations for capping on

Well number 5 at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and a fire broke out at the site on June 9 killing two fire fighters of the company. The inferno is yet to be doused and three foreign experts who were involved in operations to extinguish the fire received burn injuries on June 22 while removing a spool from the well head.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:58 IST
Two months since Baghjan gas blowout, final preparations for capping on
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The gas blowout at Oil India Limited's Baghjan oilfield in Assam continued for two months on Monday as experts carried out final preparations for the capping operation. Well number 5 at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and a fire broke out at the site on June 9 killing two fire fighters of the company.

The inferno is yet to be doused and three foreign experts who were involved in operations to extinguish the fire received burn injuries on June 22 while removing a spool from the well head. The final preparation for the capping operation is on and activities for it began at the site since early morning on Monday, a release issued by the PSU said.

As part of it new studs have been transferred to the site for replacing the deformed and damaged ones in the lowermost casing head of the well. The final preparation for killing operation of the well was also going on with the fluid ready to be transferred to the site, subject to receiving the go-ahead from the core technical team, the release said.

Besides, all six high discharge water pumps are operational at the site for spraying water to the well head during the operation. The OIL release claimed that the company is facing continued protests and blockades at many of its wells and field locations leading to heavy production losses since June.

Operations were disrupted in 12 oil and five gas wells and the cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades was estimated at 17,071 mt crude oil, 39.59 MMSCM of natural gas, the release said. Various assessments and impact studies of the blowout, as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas by multiple agencies such as ERM India, TERI, CSIR-NEIST and IIT-Guwahati, are on at present.

Surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the district administration are in progress in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles and 2,140 families have been surveyed till July 26, the release added.

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt and Sudan criticise Ethiopia at start of new Nile dam talks

Egypt and Sudan criticised Ethiopia for what they called unilateral filling of its Blue Nile dam at a new round of talks that kicked off on Monday to regulate the flow of water from the huge project. Sudan and Egypt both fear the 4 billion ...

Eight killed in various rain related incidents in Pak

A total of eight people have been killed due to various rain related incidents in various parts of Pakistans Karachi, officials said on Monday. Three more people had been killed on Monday in rain related incidents after five were reported d...

J-K to allow 'home quarantine' of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to allow home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with no comorbidities, provided they can have a separate room for themselves in the house and download the Aarogya Setu app, o...

Hanna weakens but flooding still threat in Texas, Mexico

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. Now a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020