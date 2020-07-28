Left Menu
CSCs not for mock tests but for main exam: DU to Delhi HC

Delhi University on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the Common Service Centers (CSC) are not for mock tests and the facility is only available for the main examination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was surprised to hear the response of DU, when she sought to know how many Common Service centres were open today for mock tests.

Professor Vinay Gupta, DU's Dean (Examination) told the court that centres are not for mock test. The court asked how will someone, who wants to use CSC, appear for mock test and directed the DU to place MoU between the University with CSC. The court also asked various questions related to DU's Open Book Examination.

Gupta told the court that question paper will be delivered automatically to the registered email of the students and if students are facing any problems, they can ask the college, who will provide the question papers. DU's Computer Centre Joint director Sanjeev Singh told the court that all end-to-end facilities are with DU and they are using cloud services.

Gupta told the court that it is yet to constitute a committee to take care of students who face technical glitches. Common Service Centre academy's Dinesh Tyagi told the court that there are more than 3.6 lakh common service centres, which have the facility of a computer, scanner, internet etc. (ANI)

