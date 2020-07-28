Villagers obstruct plantation work at government land in Telangana

People in Veernapally village of Telangana's Karimnagar district on Monday tried to obstruct the plantation work at government land claiming it to be owned by them, police said.

According to the police, forest officials had gone for plantation work where villagers, who had occupied the forest land, did not allow them to carry out their duties. However, after officials explained how the government owns the land, the villagers vacated the place.

Ramchander, Sub Inspector, Veernapally Police Station, told ANI over the phone, "Forest officials had planned for plantation at the forest area. During this process, the villagers who had occupied the forest land did not allow the forest officials to conduct the plantation. Later, the officials explained that the land was owned by the government. After that, the villagers were moved away from there and plantation work was done." (ANI)