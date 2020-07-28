Relatives not allowed to meet prisoners on Rakhi in UP

Left Menu
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh jail administration said that relatives would not be allowed to visit prisoners on Rakshabandhan, but they can send Rakhis 24 hours before the festival so that they can be sanitised and given to them, a jail official said.

Director-General of the Department of Prison Administration and Reform Anand Kumar speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh jail administration said that relatives would not be allowed to visit prisoners on Rakshabandhan, but they can send Rakhis 24 hours before the festival so that they can be sanitised and given to them, a jail official said. Speaking to ANI, the Director-General of the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform Anand Kumar said, "Rakshabandhan was celebrated with zeal in jails every year. This used to be an emotional moment for inmates and their relatives. But owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, physical interaction is restricted this year."

Kumar said that if the sisters wish to send Rakhis to their brothers in prison, they can do so in a labelled envelope with prisoner's details. This way the jail administration will get sufficient time to disinfect them, he said. He said, "This day had sanctity in jails. The prisoners used to look forward to Rakshbandhan. Relatives of 60-70 per cent of the inmates used to visit them for the festival. Unfortunately, it won't be advisable now due to social distancing norms. Even normal meetings are restricted."

Kumar informed ANI that the prison administration will try to make the day special for inmates by delivering Rakhis on time, organising a cultural programme and providing a special meal. He said that for the past one month, the jail administration has been allowing prisoners to receive essential items in a similar way. Families send items in labelled packages that are deposited at a particular spot. The prison administration then disinfects and delivers them to the inmate."

"We have not allowed sweets to be sent with the Rakhis as they can get spoilt if kept at room temperature for 24 hours. But sisters can send tika (forehead marks) along with Rakhi," said Kumar. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year.

(ANI)

