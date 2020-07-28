Left Menu
UP: Mayawati claims Dalits prevented from cremating body, demands probe

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:30 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that a Dalit woman's body was removed from the funeral pyre near Agra as the cremation ground on which the last rites were being performed belonged to upper castes and demanded an inquiry into it. In a tweet, she said, "In UP near Agra, the body of a Dalit woman was removed from the funeral pyre by people of upper classes having casteist mentality because the cremation ghat belonged to upper castes which is most shameful and most condemnable.' In a related tweet, she said, "In this casteist and most disgusting incident, a high-level inquiry should be done by the UP government and the culprits should be given harshest punishment so that such an incident is not repeated in the state, this is the demand of the BSP." The BSP supremo also demanded financial assistance for the family of a Dalit doctor, belonging to Madhya Pradesh who died of coronavirus in Delhi. “The Delhi government should shun its casteist mentality and extend all help to his (doctor) family who had taken loan for his education," she said.

