Gorakhpur kidnapping case: Three policemen suspended for negligence

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged laxity in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 14 year-old boy here, SSP, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said on Tuesday. The boy, the son of a grocer, was kidnapped and killed on Sunday. The kidnappers had asked for Rs 1 crore as ransom from the boy's family

The SSP said sub-inspector Digvijay Singh and constables Pradeep Singh and Surendra Tiwari of Pipraich Police station have been suspended for carelessness in handling the case. Police had nabbed the kidnappers on Sunday night itself and during interrogation, they disclosed that they had killed the boy soon after kidnapping him. On the information provided by the kidnappers, the boy's body was recovered.