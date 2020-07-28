NSCN (R) militant arrested in Arunachal

A cadre of the NSCN (Reformation) outfit has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel launched an operation and nabbed the militant in Changlang town on Monday evening, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said.

The arrested militant has been identified as Noksom Tangha, the outfit's self-styled revenue in-charge of Changlang town, he said. Tangha, a resident of New Sallang village in the district, was actively involved in an extortion racket being carried out by NSCN (R), the officer said.

A motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, he said. A case has been registered with the Changlang police station against the accused, Gambo added.