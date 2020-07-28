500 people fined, 2 fair price shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SoPs in Doda

At least 500 people were fined and two government fair price shops sealed in Doda for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) put in place to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. They said the action was taken after District Magistrate Sagar Dattaray Doifode visited various areas and markets in the additional district Bhaderwah to take stock of the situation.

During the visit, he ordered on-the-spot fine against 500 people for not wearing mask and disobeying lockdown orders, sealed two government fair price shops in Bhaderwah town, and lodged FIRs against those who misbehaved with officials on duty, they said. The violators were also counselled to follow these rules so that the spread of the virus can be checked. Some chemists and other shopkeepers dealing in essential commodities were also fined for violation of SoPs.

The sealed fair price shops are near old hospital and Pasri bus stand, the officials said. The FIRs were filed against some villagers of Dalain who allegedly misbehaved with and stopped officials from performing their COVID-19 duties, they added.