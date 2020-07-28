Security personnel returning to HP's Kangra to be under institutional quarantine: District admn

In view of an increasing number of security personnel and their family members testing positive for COVID-19, the Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh said personnel returning from areas with high caseload will be put under institutional quarantine. Earlier, security personnel were exempted from institutional quarantine and were advised seven-day home quarantine.

"... members of Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force), Paramilitary Forces and CAPF coming into borders of district Kangra on leave from places having high load of COVID-19 (cases) as notified by the Department of Health, Government of Himachal Pradesh from time to time shall be put under Institutional Quarantine," District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said in an order issued on Monday. The order, which came into effect immediately, did not specify the duration of institutional quarantine.

Kangra had recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. Four Army and two paramilitary personnel were among these cases. The remaining four people who tested positive for the disease were infected after they came in contact with the Army personnel, according to Prajapati. With these cases, Kangra's COVID-19 tally rose to 423.