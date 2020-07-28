Left Menu
Maha: Two men break into Ganesh temple in Pune

The incident took place at Vighnahar Ganapati Temple, one of the 'Ashtavinayakas' (the eight revered shrines of Ganesha) at Junnar tehsil in Maharashtra. As the donation box was empty, the thieves left it near the temple and escaped with the silver umbrella, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:41 IST
Two unidentified persons broke into the famous Ganesh temple at Ozar in Maharashtra's Pune district and decamped with an empty donation box and a silver umbrella from the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Vighnahar Ganapati Temple, one of the 'Ashtavinayakas' (the eight revered shrines of Ganesha) at Junnar tehsil in Maharashtra.

As the donation box was empty, the thieves left it near the temple and escaped with the silver umbrella, an official said. "We have received a CCTV footage in which two people can be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the early hours of Tuesday and decamp with the donation box and a silver umbrella," said a senior police official from Otur police station.

The thieves had allegedly jumped over a wall to enter the temple premises, he said. An offence has been registered against the two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway.

