Provide regular inputs to Punjab Youth Cong on govt achievements: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his chief principal secretary to designate an officer to apprise the Youth Congress of the state government’s various achievements and other socio-political issues, such as the probe into the Bargari sacrilege case, to help them check the spread of misinformation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:43 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his chief principal secretary to designate an officer to apprise the Youth Congress of the state government’s various achievements and other socio-political issues, such as the probe into the Bargari sacrilege case, to help them check the spread of misinformation. Singh also directed the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to regularly interact with Punjab Youth Congress’ district presidents to resolve their issues and concerns they might have regarding the state's youths in particular.

The 2015 Bargari sacrilege case is getting delayed due to the CBI's refusal to hand over the probe into the case to the state police and return the case files, the chief minister said during a video conference with PYC president Birender Dhillon and his team, a government statement said here. The state government had handed over the probe into the 2015 case of desecration of Sikhs' holy book Guru Granth Sahib to the Punjab police Special Investigation Team.

The false propaganda being spread by the Opposition on the issue needed to be countered effectively, the CM emphasized, urging the youth leadership to take this and other matters of importance to the government to the people at the grassroots. The state government has fulfilled 435 of the 562 promises listed in the Congress 2017 poll manifesto, and was well on track to implement the rest in the current term, said the CM.

Such government achievements needed to be effectively communicated to the people and the officer to be designated for this purpose would serve as a one-point source of information for the PYC, said the CM. On his attention being drawn to complaints of rampant corruption at the lower levels of the government, the CM assured an immediate probe and suitable action by the Vigilance Bureau.

Singh also assured the youth leaders that student elections to public universities in the first phase will be held as soon as the Covid situation improves, with the private institutions to follow at a later stage. The CM informed the meeting that his government was preparing to launch several schemes soon for promoting women empowerment. Singh underlined the need for all party leaders and workers to work together in the interest of Punjab and its people.

