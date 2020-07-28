Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:52 IST
India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 15 lakh mark on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:45pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 338 192 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 110297 52622 1148 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1239 574 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 33576 25402 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 43591 29220 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 910 575 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 7863 5172 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 132275 117507 3881 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5119 3410 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 56874 41380 2348 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 32127 25046 397 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2285 1224 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 18879 10885 333 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 8803 3805 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 101465 37685 1953 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 19727 10054 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1306 1066 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 28589 19791 820 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 383723 221944 13883------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2286 1559 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 738 186 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 384 198 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1385 569 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 28107 17374 154 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3011 1782 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 13769 9064 318 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 37970 25706 640 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 555 174 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 227688 166956 3659 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 57142 42909 480 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4067 2467 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 5961 3495 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 73951 44520 1497 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 60380 39917 1411 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1506380 964430 33679------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 28652 16727 287 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1483156 and the death toll at 33425. The ministry said that 952743 people have so far recovered from the infection.

