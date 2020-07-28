4 criminals held after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

Four men, who allegedly robbed people of their valuables after giving them a lift in their car, were arrested here on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police in which three accused got injured, officials said. The encounter took place around Monday midnight in sector 144, under Surajpur Police Station area, when the police intercepted a car which had no registration number on it, the officials said. “The occupants of the car instead of stopping the vehicle tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. They were chased and three of the men got shot in their legs, while one managed to escape taking cover of darkness. A combing operation was launched and he too was held soon,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment and arrested subsequently

Three illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from them and their car was impounded, Aggarwal added. Those held have been identified as Imran and Nassrudin, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and Samoon and Aleem from Palwal in Haryana, the police said. Officials said preliminary inquiry revealed that the men roamed around in their car and offered rides to people with an intention of robbing them

“They would rob people of valuables like money or ornaments. They would also force their victims to withdraw money from ATM kiosks and would then take away those cards before dumping the person on the roadside,” the officials said. The police have recovered 21 ATM cards and cash worth Rs 9,000 from them, they said. An FIR has been lodged against them at the Surajpur Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act, the police said.