Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 criminals held after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

Four men, who allegedly robbed people of their valuables after giving them a lift in their car, were arrested here on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police in which three accused got injured, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:52 IST
4 criminals held after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

Four men, who allegedly robbed people of their valuables after giving them a lift in their car, were arrested here on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police in which three accused got injured, officials said. The encounter took place around Monday midnight in sector 144, under Surajpur Police Station area, when the police intercepted a car which had no registration number on it, the officials said. “The occupants of the car instead of stopping the vehicle tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. They were chased and three of the men got shot in their legs, while one managed to escape taking cover of darkness. A combing operation was launched and he too was held soon,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. The injured were sent to a hospital for treatment and arrested subsequently

Three illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from them and their car was impounded, Aggarwal added. Those held have been identified as Imran and Nassrudin, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and Samoon and Aleem from Palwal in Haryana, the police said. Officials said preliminary inquiry revealed that the men roamed around in their car and offered rides to people with an intention of robbing them

“They would rob people of valuables like money or ornaments. They would also force their victims to withdraw money from ATM kiosks and would then take away those cards before dumping the person on the roadside,” the officials said. The police have recovered 21 ATM cards and cash worth Rs 9,000 from them, they said. An FIR has been lodged against them at the Surajpur Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act, the police said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former President Barack Obama will be joined by actor George Clooney on Tuesday in Obamas latest effort to boost Democrat Joe Bidens presidential campaign.Obama and Clooney will engage in a virtual conversation according to an invitation to...

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020