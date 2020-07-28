Left Menu
Over 2.8 lakh registrations completed for property rights under PM-UDAY

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:59 IST
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital to be benefitted under PM-UDAY, more than 2.8 lakh registrations have been completed, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. According to the Minister, the project is progressing unhindered amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"Significant progress made under Prime Minister - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) to recognise and confer ownership rights to benefit more than 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The process has continued unhindered despite the challenges posed by lockdown," Puri said in a tweet. "2,83,258 registrations are now completed which will benefit nearly 15 lakh residents. 97,124 geographic information system (GIS) mappings are done," he tweeted.

"18,663 completed applications received. Conveyance deeds handed over to 997 people," it added. (ANI)

