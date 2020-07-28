Indian Army neutralises 2 live Pak bombs along LoC in Poonch

Two live Pakistani bombs were neutralised by the Indian Army's bomb disposal squad in the residential area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Karmarha sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. In the video, it can be seen that the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army reached the spot and destroyed the bombs in a controlled explosion followed by skies of smoke billowing from the area.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Monday. Whereas in another ceasefire on Monday, one Pakistani soldier was killed and eight others were injured after the Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

The areas where the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire include Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb and Rakh Chikri sectors. On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory.

"There was an increase of 70 per cent in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Singh had told reporters here. He, however, had contended that the number of militants has reduced in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing the number even further. (ANI)