People being shown buoyant dreams despite job losses, COVID spread: Rahul Gandhi

He tagged a news report that claimed Rs 30,000 crore has been withdrawn from Provident Fund accounts by people during the last four months for their sustenance during the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that people's jobs and savings have been "snatched" but they are still being shown "lofty false dreams". His attack came amid reports that people who have lost their jobs have been utilising their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) savings for sustaining a living during the lockdown period enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Snatched jobs, grabbed savings, could not even stop the disease from spreading. But they continued to show lofty false dreams," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi, without naming the government. He tagged a news report that claimed Rs 30,000 crore has been withdrawn from Provident Fund accounts by people during the last four months for their sustenance during the crisis caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

