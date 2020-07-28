Left Menu
Two women killed, one injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand

Radha Devi was killed in Metli village after being swept away by the swirling waters of Gori river, and Kalavati Devi went missing in Jara Jibli village after overnight torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of Pithoragarh district, an official said. The area received 179.60 mm of rainfall on Monday night, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) A K Shukla said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two women were killed, one went missing and a 12-year-old girl was injured on Tuesday in separate rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand. Radha Devi was killed in Metli village after being swept away by the swirling waters of Gori river, and Kalavati Devi went missing in Jara Jibli village after overnight torrential rains in Bangapani sub-division of Pithoragarh district, an official said.

The area received 179.60 mm of rainfall on Monday night, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) A K Shukla said. "The rains have also washed away the bridge at Lumti on the Jauljibi-Munsiyari road, resulting in disconnection of over 40 villages of Munsiyari region from the district headquarters," the SDM said.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), revenue police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have rushed to the affected villages to undertake relief and rescue work, he said. Another woman was killed and a minor girl injured in a village in Chamoli district when a flooded rivulet caused a house to collapse following heavy rains.

The deceased was identified as Deveshwari Devi, Chamoli Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said. The injured girl has been admitted to a government hospital, he added. Heavy overnight rains in the district had also blocked the Badrinath highway at Kuhed, Pagalnala and Lambagad which were cleared this evening, Joshi said.

