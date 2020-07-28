Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 1,449

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,449 on Tuesday as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, health department sources said. A total of 2,134 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 62,964, they said. There are 19,493 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 2,105 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,449 on Tuesday as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, health department sources said. A total of 2,134 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 62,964, they said.

There are 19,493 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 2,105 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 42,022, the sources said.

Since Monday, 17,021 samples have been tested in the state, they said.

