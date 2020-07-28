Left Menu
IPS officer Kala Ramachandran moved out of IB, sent back to cadre state Haryana

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for repatriation of Ramachandran to her cadre with immediate effect under the provision of para 6.5 of IPS tenure policy, the Personnel Ministry order said. The relevant para of the IPS tenure policy has provision for repatriation of an officer "when the professional utility of a hard-core officer may visibly decline or when, for acute administrative reasons".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:05 IST
Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been moved out of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and repatriated to her cadre state Haryana, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. Ramachandran, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Police Service, had recently returned from the North Eastern Police Academy, Meghalaya.

She was posted as the joint-director in the IB's VIP security wing, officials said. They said the officer wanted to return to her cadre state and that there was a request in this regard from the administration there.

Her husband, also from the same batch, is posted as the Additional Director General of Police in Haryana. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for repatriation of Ramachandran to her cadre with immediate effect under the provision of para 6.5 of IPS tenure policy, the Personnel Ministry order said.

The relevant para of the IPS tenure policy has provision for repatriation of an officer "when the professional utility of a hard-core officer may visibly decline or when, for acute administrative reasons". An officer once inducted into the "hard-core" would continue in the IB and would not be repatriated to his/her parent state cadre, according to the policy, until "when the professional utility of a hard-core officer may visibly decline or when, for acute administrative reasons, it may be necessary to repatriate him/her to the State cadre".

Such cases shall be examined by a committee comprising the Home Secretary, Secretary (Personnel) and the IB Director and its recommendations will be submitted for approval of the ACC, the para 6.5 reads..

