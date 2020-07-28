2 held with over 90 kg poppy straw in J&K's Rajouri
.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:08 IST
Two suspected smugglers were arrested allegedly with over 90 kg poppy straw drug in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said. According to Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli, a police team intercepted the vehicle of the two suspects at Model Police checkpoint in Thalka on Nowshera-Rajouri road.
The vehicle was checked and nothing was found initially but the two suspects behaved suspiciously, the senior superintendent of police said. Later, a consignment of 92 kg poppy straw packed in 53 polythene bags and over one kg charas were recovered from a hidden box in the vehicle, he said.
A case has been registered against the suspects, identified as Mumtaz Ali and Mohammad Mukhtar, in Nowshera police station and an investigation is underway, Kohli added..
