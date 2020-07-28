Telangana to strengthen hospitals in districts to treat COVID-19 patients

The Telangana government would provide all facilities to treat COVID-19 patients in respective districts, State Health Minister Etala Rajender said on Tuesday. The health minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who held a meeting with officials in Warangal on checking the spread of COVID-19, said the officials should place the indents for the purpose, an official release said here.

The ministers said there should not be any complaint from even a single patient that he did not get proper treatment,it said. The meeting was held against the backdrop of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in various districts in recent days.

Warangal Urban district reported 152 cases on Monday, according to the bulletin released today morning. The virus spread had long been confined to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

However, few districts have witnessed a sharp rise in cases..