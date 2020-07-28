Left Menu
Nagaland reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 39.5pc

Most of the new cases were detected in Kohima where 51 people tested positive, followed by Phek (10), Wokha (7), and three each in Mon and Dimapur, they said. A person was also found to be positive in the Tuensang district.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:51 IST
Representative Image

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19, a steep rise, taking its tally to 1,460, health officials said. Most of the new cases were detected in Kohima where 51 people tested positive, followed by Phek (10), Wokha (7), and three each in Mon and Dimapur, they said.

A person was also found to be positive in the Tuensang district. The worst-hit Dimapur district is showing significant drop in the number of new cases over the past few days.

However, cases in Kohima continue to rise sharply. Eight patients recovered during the day. So far, 577 patients have recovered.

The recovery rate dropped further to 39.52 per cent with the detection of the fresh cases. There are 878 active cases in the state, while five COVID-19 patients have died.

However, the Health Department maintained that only four persons died of COVID-19. A woman who died at a paid quarantine centre on July 22 lost her life due to other ailments and not COVID-19, health officials said.

All the deaths have been reported from Dimapur. The woman who had come to Dimapur from Assam was lodged in a hotel. Her test reports, stating that she was COVID-positive, came in on July 25 after her death.

Dimapur has so far recorded 547 cases. Kohima has reported 408 cases, Peren 252, Mon 143 and Tuensang 46. Most of the cases in the state are asymptomatic.

Kiphire is the only district in the state to have not reported a COVID-19 case.

