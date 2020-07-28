COVID-19: Schools are expected to reopen in August, September in Karnataka

Schools will remain closed and are expected to be opened in the month of August or September in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, said S Suresh Kumar, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala of Karnataka on Tuesday. Speaking on the issue, Kumar said, "Schools would not open for the time being. The children will be taught through media."

"The state is also working on the new schemes to improve the learning process for the students," he added. As many as 5,536 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,07,001 including 64,434 active cases, 40,504 discharges and 2,055 deaths. (ANI)