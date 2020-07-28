Left Menu
COVID-19: 2,618 cases, 55 deaths on Tue, Pune count over 75k

Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 47,919 cases, while 1,130 cases were in Pimpri Chinchwad. "Pimpri Chinchwad now has 18,771 cases, while the number in the rural and cantonment areas is 8,710. A total of 591 people were discharged during the day as well," he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:57 IST
Pune district reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 75,400, while the death toll increased by 55 to touch 1,792, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 1,133 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 47,919 cases, while 1,130 cases were in Pimpri Chinchwad.

"Pimpri Chinchwad now has 18,771 cases, while the number in the rural and cantonment areas is 8,710. A total of 591 people were discharged during the day as well," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

