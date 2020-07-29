Man rescues drowning youth, gets swept away in flooded river

A 50-year-old man who jumped into a flooded Kammavari river in Bhiwandi in Thane district to rescue a youth drowned on Tuesday, police said. An official identified him as Sides Shaikh.

"A 25-year-old man was in distress and Shaikh jumped in to rescue him. While the youth was saved, Shaikh drowned. The river was in spate due to heavy rains since morning," the Nizampura police station official said.