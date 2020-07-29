CRPF constable jumps to death inside Rohini Jail complex
A 28-year-old CRPF constable allegedly killed himself by jumping off the fourth floor of a building inside the Rohini Jail here, officials said on Tuesday The incident took place on Monday, they added. He jumped off the fourth floor of his office around 11:30 am on Monday, a senior jail official said He was taken to Saroj Hospital, Sector-18, Rohini, where he was declared brought dead, they added.
