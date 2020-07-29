Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN-African Union mission condemns recent spate of deadly attacks in Darfur

More than 60 people reportedly were killed, and 60 more injured, when armed men attacked Masteri Village, West Darfur, on Saturday, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA - the latest in a series of incidents over the past week.

UN News | Updated: 29-07-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 08:19 IST
UN-African Union mission condemns recent spate of deadly attacks in Darfur
The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, added that children were among the victims, with five reportedly killed and nine others injured, all of whom were between the ages of one and three. Some 1,500 homes also were burned. Image Credit: Twitter(@GermanyUN)

The joint UN-African Union Mission in Darfur, UNAMID, is calling for the Sudanese Government to arrest those responsible for the recent spike in violent attacks against peaceful protestors, civilians and displaced persons in various locations across the province.

More than 60 people reportedly were killed, and 60 more injured, when armed men attacked Masteri Village, West Darfur, on Saturday, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA - the latest in a series of incidents over the past week.

Child victims

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, added that children were among the victims, with five reportedly killed and nine others injured, all of whom were between the ages of one and three. Some 1,500 homes also were burned.

UNAMID is working closely with the Sudanese authorities and local communities to de-escalate tensions and has urged everyone with a stake in restoring stability, to intensify measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

"The Mission condemns the loss of life, injuries and displacement resulting from such attacks whose main victims are women and children. It calls on the relevant government authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice", UNAMID said on Tuesday.

"The Mission regrets that these incidents have taken place while the Government of Sudan and the armed movements are striving to reach a peace agreement in an attempt to bring sustained peace and stability to the Darfur region and indeed the whole of Sudan.

The recurrence of such incidents at this moment of Sudan's history can only aggravate division and discord amongst communities and derail the gains of the revolution."

UNAMID has welcomed the Government's announcement that a joint protection force will be deployed to Darfur, where millions remain in displaced camps following fighting that began in 2003 between Government forces and allied militia on one side, and rebel groups on the other.

"The civilian population in Darfur has endured enough suffering, and they deserve to live in peace and tranquillity without fear of being attacked," said the Mission.

"UNAMID wishes to re-emphasize that the primary responsibility of protecting civilians lies with the Government, particularly in areas where UNAMID has withdrawn in the context of its drawdown. UNAMID remains ready to assist the Government in fulfilling this primary responsibility to the extent possible within the limits of UNAMID's mandate."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

Chandigarh India, July 29 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIO along with AMESYS INDIA has developed Suraksha, a microorganism decontamination box. Both UVC light and heat are used in the box a...

Global airlines less hopeful on COVID-19 recovery

Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels. In an update on the pandemics crippling imp...

Government removes subsequent child policy to make welfare system fairer

The Government has taken further steps to put children first as part of its welfare overhaul, by starting work to remove the subsequent child policy from the Social Security Act 2018, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni announce...

Frazier leads Pirates to comeback win over Brewers

Adam Fraziers tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Fraziers first homer of the season came off Bobby Wahl 0-1 after Cole Tucker led off the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020