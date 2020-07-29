Left Menu
Availability of funding support for Pacific-led solutions leading recovery

The Toloa Kenese Fund will support STEM providers to deliver targeted Pacific programmes and workshops with primary, intermediate, and secondary school students and their parents.

29-07-2020
Availability of funding support for Pacific-led solutions leading recovery
The Toloa Kenese Fund will support STEM providers to deliver targeted Pacific programmes and workshops with primary, intermediate, and secondary school students and their parents.

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio says the availability of funding support for targeted Pacific-led solutions demonstrates the Government's commitment to invest in Pacific people designing, leading and driving the recovery and rebuild of Pacific communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacific communities can now apply for the additional funds Budget 2020 provided including the increased funding of $4.9 million over two years for the Toloa STEM Programme that targets increasing community participation and a $3 million Community COVID-19 Fund over two years that targets supporting churches and volunteer groups to develop plans for the economic recovery and rebuild of Pacific families.

"I have impressed upon Pacific groups during my nationwide online talanoa sessions that the Government will support Pacific peoples to develop their community plans and strategies for their economic recovery and rebuild, and these grants will assist with that.

"It's critical that we ensure Pacific peoples don't miss out on the business, employment, educational and homeownership opportunities, and for all young people to seize the opportunities the digital economy offers, but Pacific peoples must take the lead in this.

"I want Pacific communities to collectively embrace STEM career pathways as the key that will open up doors for more prosperous and thriving Pacific families, and we'll be looking to introduce the Arts into the Toloa STEM programme which will make it fun, create more innovation, and increase participation.

"The Toloa Community Fund will provide grants of up to $50,000 to support organisations and community groups deliver grassroots, emerging and collaboration STEM initiatives that will help grow the number of Pacific people's pursuing careers in these fields.

The Toloa Kenese Fund will support STEM providers to deliver targeted Pacific programmes and workshops with primary, intermediate, and secondary school students and their parents.

"The Community COVID-19 fund will also provide targeted support with grants of up to $50,000 for Pacific groups who are leading and driving their own solutions to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Applications are currently open and will close on the 28 August 2020 at 12 pm.

For further information and how to apply for these three funds, visit the Ministry for Pacific People's website.

"These investments provide Pacific groups with the opportunity to lead their own Pacific rebuild in Aotearoa by receiving support for the practical solutions that lift Pacific wellbeing and can lead to thriving and prosperous Pacific communities," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

