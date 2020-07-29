Couple found dead in well in Amethi

A couple belonging to different communities allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well at a village here, police said on Wednesday. Mukesh, 21, was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman, whose family forcefully married her to a man in Pratapgarh last month, Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram said.

On Tuesday, the couple went missing on a friend's motorcycle. In the evening, their bodies were found floating in the well and the vehicle was parked nearby, he said. The bodies were taken out and sent for post-mortem. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case, but an investigation is on, the ASP added.