Police inspector booked for destruction of evidence

Police inspector booked for destruction of evidencePTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:23 IST
A police inspector has beenbooked for allegedly destroying evidence regarding a bribedemand in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said onWednesday
The accused, Syed Shaukat Ali, allegedly deleted aconversation regarding bribe from an audio recorder anddestroyed the memory card, which is a government property
A case was registered in Sillegaon police station inGangapur tehsil under various sections of the Indian PenalCode (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Aurangabad