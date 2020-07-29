Police inspector booked for destruction of evidence

A police inspector has beenbooked for allegedly destroying evidence regarding a bribedemand in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said onWednesday

The accused, Syed Shaukat Ali, allegedly deleted aconversation regarding bribe from an audio recorder anddestroyed the memory card, which is a government property

A case was registered in Sillegaon police station inGangapur tehsil under various sections of the Indian PenalCode (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.