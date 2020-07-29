Left Menu
UP Sunni Central Waqf Board announces Trust for building mosque in 5-acre plot in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board President Zufar Ahmad Farooqui announced on Wednesday the formation of a Trust for construction of a mosque on a five-acre land in Ayodhya. They will "co-opt six other members," Farooqui said. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board president said that he will be chief trustee and the chairman of the trust.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board President Zufar Ahmad Farooqui announced on Wednesday the formation of a Trust for construction of a mosque on a five-acre land in Ayodhya. He said the Trust will have 15 members, of which names of nine have been declared. They will "co-opt six other members," Farooqui said.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board president said that he will be chief trustee and the chairman of the trust. "We made the Trust named Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. It will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic research centre, library and hospital in the five-acre land allotted to the board in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village," Farooqui told PTI.

The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. The state government allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya.

