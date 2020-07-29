UP conducted 87,754 COVID-19 tests on July 28, says Amit Mohan Prasad

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tested 87,754 samples for coronavirus, said state's Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference here, Prasad said, "Yesterday in Uttar Pradesh, 87,754 samples were tested. Out of them, 52,195 samples were tested with Antigen test while the rest were done with RT-PCR and TrueNat tests."

He said that 21,20,843 samples have been tested in the state so far. "As many 45,807 patients have been cured and discharged after being treated for the virus, while 1,530 people died due to the infection," Prasad said.

Around 30,008 people have been kept at various isolation wards in the state, he added. (ANI)