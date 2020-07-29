Left Menu
Respecting and accepting people from other regions key to national integrity: Rijiju

Addressing a National Commission for Women webinar on 'Issues and Challenges faced by North-Eastern Women in Metropolitan Cities & Empowering Them', Rijiju said there is a need to look at ways to empower people from the region through NGOs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:28 IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday underlined the importance of integration for empowerment of people from the northeast, and said respecting and accepting those from other regions are key to national integrity.     Addressing a National Commission for Women webinar on 'Issues and Challenges faced by North-Eastern Women in Metropolitan Cities & Empowering Them', Rijiju said there is a need to look at ways to empower people from the region through NGOs. "When the northeast region as a whole will do better, people from other parts of the country will come to northeast rather than the reverse," said Rijiju, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

"We, the northeastern people, will have to understand that unless we initiate and open our arms, unless we lay the red carpet for others to come, the government's help (and) the prime minister's extraordinary focus on the northeast will not lead to any extraordinary change on the ground. Respecting and accepting those from other regions is the key to national integrity," he said. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs urged the NCW to fight more against the mindset of racial and social discrimination.

"Social & racial discrimination is a big issue. I appeal (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma and the NCW to fight more against the societal mindset of people," he was quoted as having said in a tweet by the NCW. He also called upon state governments to play an important role in integration of the northeastern region with better coordination.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said domestic violence, lack of awareness and education in interior regions are some of the issues confronting the women from the region. "We need to create more jobs in the northeast, especially in the tourism sector and we should use this period to train them. In the handicraft sector, we need to give them direction of expanding in metro cities," she said. The panel deliberated on 'Prejudices, Discrimination and other Challenges faced by Women from North East Region in Metropolitan Cities' and 'Provisions/Strategies/ Redressal Mechanism Needed to Protect the Rights of Women from North East Region in Metropolitan Cities' in breakaway sessions.

The panel discussed in detail the need to impart legal awareness among the north eastern community so that they know whom to approach in times of distress. The experts discussed the need for consolidated data and a detailed study to understand the crimes against women from the northeast region in metro cities. It also suggested that models like the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) and 1093 helpline for north east citizens should be replicated in other metro cities for redressal of their grievances. The panellists discussed the need to bring North Eastern teachings, its geography, culture, polity and history into the curriculum of schools and colleges. The panel highlighted the importance of art to bring awareness about the culture of northeast states in mass media as it would also help improve the dialogue between people from the region and other parts in general.

A few suggestions that came out of the panel discussion included safety audit of PG/rental accommodation for students from the north east so that they have a list of safe places when they come to the city, sensitization and awareness programs for employers, need to plug gaps in the law so that there is effective implementation of the existing provisions and incubational training for girls/women coming from north east..

