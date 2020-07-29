Left Menu
Soil of Mahakal temple and holy ash sent to Ayodhya: VHP

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:50 IST
The soil and holy ash from the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh and water from the Kshipra river have been sent to Ayodhya for the next month's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple, a VHP functionary said on Wednesday. The Mahakal temple is one of the 12 "jyotirlingas" of Lord Shiva in the country.

"The soil was collected from the Mahakal Van (garden) and water from the Kshipra river while the ash is offered to Lord Mahakal every day," said Vishwa Hindu Parishad secretary Mahesh Tiwari and regional organisation secretary Nand Das. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khetra Trust, set for the construction of the temple, had said.

