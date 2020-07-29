Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases affect businesses in Kashmir ahead of Eid al-Adha

The back-to-back lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases in Kashmir have had their effect on businesses in the valley as the hustle and bustle associated with Eid al-Adha was missing from markets with only two days left for the Muslim festival.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:53 IST
Lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases affect businesses in Kashmir ahead of Eid al-Adha

The back-to-back lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases in Kashmir have had their effect on businesses in the valley as the hustle and bustle associated with Eid al-Adha was missing from markets with only two days left for the Muslim festival. Shops in some areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley opened on Wednesday after remaining closed for nearly a week due to the fresh lockdown imposed by authorities in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. However, the usual rush that is witnessed days ahead of Eid al-Adha was missing as a large number of people preferred to stay at home in view of the pandemic.  "The footfall is not even five per cent of what it used to be. We were anticipating this and had prepared accordingly," Ashiq Hussain, who deals in bakery, said.  He said this was the third Eid in a row in Kashmir when the business activity has failed to pick up.  The sale of sacrificial animals was also sluggish. The sheep and goat sellers reduced the prices by nearly 20 per cent but even then the sales were meagre.  "We started with a rate of Rs 350 per kilogram of live sheep. As there was no response from people, we brought down the rates to 280 per kilogram. It has now started picking up, " Ghulamuddin Khatana, a goat seller, said.  Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday.

Sheep and goats worth crores are usually sacrificed by the Muslims in the valley to commemorate the devotion and faith of Prophet Ibrahim towards God. The meat of the sacrificial animals is then distributed among relatives, friends and needy people.

However, Islamic scholars have ruled that while the sacrifice should be made, the meat need not be distributed if it poses any risk..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan girl takes up motocross and champions women's rights

For 16-year-old Negin Afshar, riding a motorbike around a dirt track in Kabul isnt just about the excitement. It is also a way to show that Afghan women can be tough too in a country where concerns are growing that hard-earned rights might ...

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. &#160; The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020