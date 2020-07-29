Man killed after being hit by bike of doctor in Bankura
A man was killed in West Bengal's Bankura district after being hit by a bike, leading to tension in the area, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Badulara village in Bankura Sadar police station area on Tuesday, they said. Locals alleged two junior doctors of the Bankura Sammilani Medical College And Hospital were riding the bike drunk and were in a compromising position due to which the accident happened.PTI | Bankura | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:00 IST
A man was killed in West Bengal's Bankura district after being hit by a bike, leading to tension in the area, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Badulara village in Bankura Sadar police station area on Tuesday, they said.
Locals alleged two junior doctors of the Bankura Sammilani Medical College And Hospital were riding the bike drunk and were in a compromising position due to which the accident happened. Following the incident, locals got hold of the doctor couple and detained them before being rescued by police, a senior officer said.
They were later arrested by police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, he said. The deceased have been identified as Latifur Rahman.
The accused on Wednesday were produced at the Bankura district court, which remanded them to 14 days police custody. PTI CORR SOM SOM
ALSO READ
BJP delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind. Cites 'political killings' in West Bengal, seeks TMC govt's dismissal: Party MP Raju Bista.
West Bengal Forest Dept formally launches drive to plant over 3 crore saplings
West Bengal class 10th board results to be out on July 15
West Bengal seeks NABARD assistance for repair of cyclone- damaged embankments
West Bengal CID detains person named in purported suicide note of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy: Official.