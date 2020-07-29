Man killed after being hit by bike of doctor in Bankura

A man was killed in West Bengal's Bankura district after being hit by a bike, leading to tension in the area, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Badulara village in Bankura Sadar police station area on Tuesday, they said.

Locals alleged two junior doctors of the Bankura Sammilani Medical College And Hospital were riding the bike drunk and were in a compromising position due to which the accident happened. Following the incident, locals got hold of the doctor couple and detained them before being rescued by police, a senior officer said.

They were later arrested by police on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, he said. The deceased have been identified as Latifur Rahman.

The accused on Wednesday were produced at the Bankura district court, which remanded them to 14 days police custody.