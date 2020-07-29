Call assembly session from Aug 14: Rajasthan Cabinet
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:14 IST
The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to be sent to the Governor for summoning the assembly, saying the session should begin on August 14. Government sources argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on which Governor Kalraj Mishra was insisting.
The Cabinet is counting the days from July 23, when it made its first proposal. Earlier, the government wanted the session from July 31.
