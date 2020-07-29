Bengaluru cops seize drugs worth Rs 1.25 Cr, four people held

Four people from Kerala have been arrested here on charges of peddling drugs and Rs 1.25 crore worth drugs seized from their possession, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru raided their hideout at Soladevanahalli and seized the drugs.

"We have told the officers to launch a crackdown against drugs.We have taken a pledge to contain this menace not only in Bengaluru but also in Karnataka. It's a big network which remains underground and carries out its operations clandestinely in various forms," Bommai said.

According to police, Shahad Mohammed (24), Ajmal Koya (22), both from Kozhikode district, Ajin K G Verghese (21) and Nithin Mohan (29) from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala were arrested with the consignment. They allegedly used to sell these drugs in various pubs.

Police seized 2,000 LSD tablet sheets, 110 grams of MDMA crystals, 10 ecstasy tablets, five kg of cannabis and five mobile phones. Bommai said Bengaluru is a metropolitan city where people from across the globe stay.

There are a large number of students from different parts of the country coming here and studying by paying hefty fees. As these students stay away from their parents and have huge money with them, they easily fall prey to these vices, he said and appealed to the parents and education institutions to help the government contain this menace.