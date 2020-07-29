Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naga people hopeful of early solution to pol problem : Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said Wednesday the people of the state are hopeful of an early solution to the protracted Naga political problem following the signing of three agreements by the Naga political groups (NPGs) with the Centre.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:36 IST
Naga people hopeful of early solution to pol problem : Rio
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said Wednesday the people of the state are hopeful of an early solution to the protracted Naga political problem following the signing of three agreements by the Naga political groups (NPGs) with the Centre. Rio said though Nagaland gained statehood 57 years ago and is the second-oldest state in the northeast after Assam, its development has not been satisfactory because of the Naga political imbroglio, insurgency and connectivity issues.

He expressed confidence that when the final agreement is signed by the Centre and the NPGs the problem of law and order mentioned by Governor R N Ravi to the Centre will be resolved. In a damning indictment of Rio's government, Ravi on June 16 wrote to the Centre that armed gangs were brazenly running their own governments in the state, challenging the legitimacy of its elected authority and creating a "crisis of confidence" in the system.

Rio, who was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the newly constructed state banquet hall at the new chief minister's residential complex here, said, "We (Nagas) are at the threshold of a good future because the Naga political issue (NPI) has completed 23 years of ceasefire and political dialogue while three agreements have been signed between the Government of India and NPGs. The Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NSCN(IM), another pact was signed on October 31, 2019, when officials concluded the negotiations. The third was the preamble to the agreement on the Naga political issue, he said.

The three agreements indicate that the NPGs have agreed to be within the Indian Union and the people of the state are hopeful about the signing of all these agreements. "There should be no further delay to bring about the solution, said Rio. The people of Nagaland want settlement, peace and development and "we as elected members have jointly formed the Joint Legislators Forum on NPI with the opposition" to facilitate a settlement which is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people. "We must work towards early settlement as soon as possible," he said.

It would help in accelerating developmental activities and open up opportunities for Naga youths. On the coronavirus situation in the state, he acknowledged the prompt response of the essential service providers and frontline workers.

Rio also appreciated all the stakeholders, civil societies, tribal hohos, youth and volunteers for supporting the government in fighting the pandemic. He said out of the 1,460 confirmed cases till Tuesday, except for three with some symptoms, all are asymptomatic.

"Our people's immunity is strong and with the collective fight we hope to achieve our goal of defeating the COVID-19," the chief minister asserted.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly half of Telangana's COVID-19 patients in 21-40 age group; Men affected most

Young people account for a substantial number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana with nearly half of the patients falling in the 21-40 age group while 10.9 per cent of them in the high risk category of 60 plus. According to official data releas...

Much-awaited HP's Cabinet expansion on Thursday

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan on July 30 at 11.15 am, he said, adding there will be a live webcast of the cerem...

Eicher Motors expects hit on Q1 profits due to COVID-19 lockdown

Eicher Motors on Wednesday said its profitability for the first quarter of 2020-21 will be impacted due to the country-wide lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19 on its overall...

MP BJP chief tests positive for coronavirus: Official

Madhya Pradesh BJP president andKhajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive forcoronavirus, a health official said on WednesdayBesides Sharma, state BJP general secretaryorganisation Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have alsot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020