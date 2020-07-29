Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yog Raj Sharma appointed PSEB chairman

According to an official spokesperson, the appointment will be for a period of three years or till the age of 66 years, whichever is earlier. Sharma is an eminent scholar of Punjabi language. He has published more than half a dozen books and almost two dozen research papers, said spokesperson.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:40 IST
Yog Raj Sharma appointed PSEB chairman

The Punjab government on Wednesday said it has appointed Yog Raj Sharma as the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board. According to an official spokesperson, the appointment will be for a period of three years or till the age of 66 years, whichever is earlier. Sharma is an eminent scholar of Punjabi language. He has published more than half a dozen books and almost two dozen research papers, said spokesperson.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly half of Telangana's COVID-19 patients in 21-40 age group; Men affected most

Young people account for a substantial number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana with nearly half of the patients falling in the 21-40 age group while 10.9 per cent of them in the high risk category of 60 plus. According to official data releas...

Much-awaited HP's Cabinet expansion on Thursday

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan on July 30 at 11.15 am, he said, adding there will be a live webcast of the cerem...

Eicher Motors expects hit on Q1 profits due to COVID-19 lockdown

Eicher Motors on Wednesday said its profitability for the first quarter of 2020-21 will be impacted due to the country-wide lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19 on its overall...

MP BJP chief tests positive for coronavirus: Official

Madhya Pradesh BJP president andKhajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive forcoronavirus, a health official said on WednesdayBesides Sharma, state BJP general secretaryorganisation Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have alsot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020