Yog Raj Sharma appointed PSEB chairman
According to an official spokesperson, the appointment will be for a period of three years or till the age of 66 years, whichever is earlier. Sharma is an eminent scholar of Punjabi language. He has published more than half a dozen books and almost two dozen research papers, said spokesperson.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:40 IST
