Left Menu
Development News Edition

After arrival of Rafales, Rajnath sends veiled warning to China

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived at Ambala air force station on Wednesday afternoon, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. "This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:20 IST
After arrival of Rafales, Rajnath sends veiled warning to China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

The arrival of five Rafale jets will make the IAF much stronger to deter any security challenge facing India and those seeking to threaten the country's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, in a veiled warning to China. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the touchdown of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in India's military history.

"I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," he said, amid the border with China in eastern Ladakh. The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived at Ambala air force station on Wednesday afternoon, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

"This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country," the defence minister said in a series of tweets. "The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled," he said, referring to Congress' accusations of financial wrongdoings in sealing the deal.

He also congratulated the IAF on bringing the aircraft from France. "I am sure that 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, will continue to live up to their motto of 'Udayam Ajasram'. I am extremely happy that the IAF's combat capability has got a timely boost," he said.

The new fleet will be part of the 17 Squadron of the IAF which was resurrected on September 10 last year. The squadron was originally raised at Air Force Station, Ambala on Oct 1 1951. The 17 Squadron has many firsts to its credit; in 1955 it was equipped with first jet fighter, the legendary De Havilland Vampire.

In Aug 1957, the Squadron became the first to convert on to a swept wing fighter, the Hawker Hunter. "The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Shri @narendramodi took the right decision to get these aircraft through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France, after the long pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage & decisiveness," said the defence minister.

He also thanked the French government, Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale, and other French companies involved in "timely delivery" of the aircraft and its weapons, despite the severe restrictions posed by COVID pandemic. The first Rafale jet was handed over to the IAF in October last year during a visit to France by Singh.

While the first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base, the second one will be based at Hasimara base in West Bengal. The Ambala base is considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF as the Indo-Pak border is around 220 km from it.

The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangars and maintenance facilities at the two bases. Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.

India began the process to buy a fleet of 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) in 2007 after the defence ministry, headed then by AK Antony, cleared the proposal from the IAF. The contenders for the mega deal were Lockheed Martin's F-16s, Eurofighter Typhoon, Russia's MiG-35, Sweden's Gripen, Boeing's F/A-18s and Dassault Aviation's Rafale.

After a long-drawn process, bids were opened in December 2012 and Dassault Aviation emerged as L-1 (lowest bidder). In the original proposal, 18 planes were to be manufactured in France and 108 in India in collaboration with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. There were lengthy negotiations between the then UPA government and Dassault on prices and transfer of technology. The final negotiations continued till early 2014 but the deal could not go through.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt gets two FATF-related bills passed through National Assembly amid opposition protest

The Pakistan government on Wednesday managed to get two Financial Action Task Force FATF related bills passed by the National Assembly despite disruption in the House due to vociferous protest by the Opposition parties. Adviser to the Prime...

Man held for pointing gun at Delhi Police personnel

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said. Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, South said, on July 26, a complaint was filed by Amar Si...

US names new Arctic envoy in push to expand reach in region

The Trump administration on Wednesday named a special envoy for the Arctic, filling a post that had been vacant for more than three years as the administration seeks a greater role in the region and tries to blunt growing Russian and Chines...

FIFA Council approves USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations

Bureau of the FIFA Council on Wednesday approved the USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations which will support all 211 FIFA member associations and the six confederations to assist in the alleviation of the financial impact of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020