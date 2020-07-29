Facing sexual harassment charge, Punjab deputy secretary-rank officer forced to retire

A deputy secretary-rank officer in the Punjab government, who was facing accusation of sexual harassment, was forced to retire from service on Wednesday, a government statement said. “Taking action on the complaint of sexual harassment, the Punjab government forcibly retired Deputy Secretary Krishan Kumar Singla from government service,” according to a government release issued here.

The officer was posted in the Punjab Civil Secretariat as deputy secretary (on probation). The release said that after completing 58 years of age, as per the instructions of the government, his tenure was extended beyond September 2019. A complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against the officer by a female senior assistant who was posted under him. Acting on the seriousness of the allegations, the secretariat administration referred the matter to the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment of women. This committee submitted a report to the Secretariat Administration on March 3 in which the allegations were substantiated, said the release. Taking serious note of the report, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed that the officer be forcibly retired from his post with immediate effect, it said.